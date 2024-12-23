All Panthers

Bryce Young and Kyler Murray match NFL record not seen since 1956 season

It was a matchup of short kings.

Zach Roberts

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the field in overtime at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Neither Bryce Young nor Kyler Murray are big. They're among the shortest quarterbacks in the league, but both have found ways to excel despite their shortcomings. On Sunday, with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Arizona Cardinals, they got the chance to see one another for the first time.

In doing so, they were a lot of matchup fun facts. They both won the Heisman trophy while in college. They're both former first overall picks playing against one another with their original teams. And of course, there is a height-related fun fact now forever attached to their contest.

Bryce Young, Kyler Murray combine for height anecdote

Neither Bryce Young nor Kyler Murray exceeds 5'10". Because of that, the matchup between the two of them Sunday was the first one with QBs that short since 1956. Throughout their careers, though Murray was selected five years ahead of Young, Murray has been better.

He never experienced the struggles that Young did as a first overall pick, and he was never benched. However, since coming back from the bench, Young has shined. He looks more and more like Murray in some ways, specifically related to his height, every Sunday that passes.

On Sunday, however, when faced with a head-to-head of the utmost importance to the playoff-hopeful Cardinals, Young outplayed his counterpart. Perhaps the most stunning thing is that he arguably outperformed Murray in the rushing department, too.

Young finished 17/26 for 158 yards and two touchdowns (with no picks). Murray was 20/32 for 202 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. On the ground, Young ran five times for 68 yards and a score. Murray rushed eight times for 63 yards and a score, but he also fumbled once.

