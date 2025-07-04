Bryce Young, Michael Penix identified as breakout candidates for 2025 NFL season by PFF
The NFC South is not a QB paradise anymore. In fact, it's one of the worst divisions in the NFL in terms of quarterback play. The Carolina Panthers don't have Cam Newton anymore. Drew Brees and Matt Ryan aren't walking through that door, either. However, both Carolina and Atlanta have promising young quarterbacks who could reverse that trend.
Bryce Young had a pretty rough go up to midway through last season, but he really turned it on and looks like a burgeoning star. Michael Penix Jr. sat most of last year, but he came on and played well in the few games he started. That included a true shootout with Young and the Panthers to end the year, and both of them have been named breakout candidates.
Young is the only third-year player on the list by Jonathan Macri, but the analyst noted that Young has made a shocking turnaround. In fact, it's such a dramatic shift, that there is valid "trepidation" about whether or not Young can keep this level of play up for 17 games.
"He went from ranking tied for last in passing grade (49.6) through his rookie year until Week 7 of 2024 to QB7 from Week 8 of 2024 until the end of the regular season in that regard (83.7). As a result of greatly improved play, Young’s fantasy production also increased to the point where he was the QB12 over that span (Week 8-18)," Macri said.
The PFF analyst said this was the Alabama version of Young that the Panthers wanted when they picked him first overall in 2023. "The other element of Young’s game that helps his case is a willingness to run, evidenced by an 8.0% scramble rate (seventh) that added 3.6 rushing fantasy points per game (14th). Finding the end zone as a runner was key as well, as he delivered six rushing touchdowns, five of which came in that stellar second half of last season," he added.
With a decent pass-blocking unit, a growing head coach who has been a QB guru, and Tetairoa McMillan in store for 2025, Macri believes Young can finally break out. For Penix, he graded out so highly in those three starts he made that it's hard to imagine a steep drop off with the situation he's in.
