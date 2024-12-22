Bryce Young overjoyed by Panthers' 'hard-fought' overtime win against Cardinals
Bryce Young had one of the best days of his professional career on Sunday. He guided the Carolina Panthers to a 36-30 overtime win and scored three touchdowns and did not have a single turnover one week after recording four of them.
Young got the chance to speak with the NFL on FOX crew after the game, an honor usually reserved for the best or most impactful players on the winning team. While Chuba Hubbard was dominant, Young earned this honor after a stellar performance.
Bryce Young discusses tight win for Panthers
Bryce Young had over 200 combined yards, including over 60 yards on the ground Sunday. Afterwards, he got the chance to reflect on the Panthers coming through in a clutch game after several one-score losses.
"We just talk about finish. Whatever it takes for however long it takes," the second-year QB said. "Lotta respect to the Cardinals. This was a hard fought win, had to go to OT to do it. I am super proud to be a part of this team. Super proud of the guys. All glory goes to God, and it's just a big blessing."
Young went on to say that the glory goes to God for his evolution this season. Young has come back from the bench and has thrown a touchdown pass in eight consecutive games. "I'm super grateful for my teammates, they're making it easy for me out there," Young added.
