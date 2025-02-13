Bryce Young reveals what he tried to copy from legendary NFL quarterback
Growing up, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young could watch all NFL quarterbacks as he tried to shape his game. He grew up in the internet era, so any quarterback who has film could have been watched. Young grew up watching live the era of Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers.
He tried to copy some things from Rodgers, and he was able to take aspects of the former Green Bay Packers legend's game and apply them to his own. Other things, however, were not as easy to implement, as he revealed to Jon Gruden recently.
Bryce Young couldn't copy everything from Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is no longer in his prime, but he was when Bryce Young was still an up-and-coming quarterback in high school and college. Now in the same league, Young can admit he tried to steal some of Rodgers' game, though he was mostly unsuccessful.
“There are definitely Aaron Rodgers things where you’re just like ‘that’s just him.’ I don’t think the footwork one is one of them though. There are definitely things when you watch. And there were a bunch of things when I was a kid, I was like, ‘I got to try’ and then now I’m like, ‘alright, some of that stuff can be taken. Some of that stuff, that’s Aaron. That’s him,'" Young said via NFL Analysis.
Rodgers, after an injury-plagued 2023 and a five-win 2024, seems to be on the way down, while Young is currently ascending. Young and the Panthers got better in 2024, and the quarterback had some of the best play in the entire league over the last few weeks of the season.
