Aaron Rodgers news opens up Panthers move for Jets star WR
The Carolina Panthers will almost certainly be looking to add weapons for Bryce Young this offseason, but the question is, where will they find them?
The Panthers don't have a ton of cap room, so they probably won't be able to make a whole lot of significant moves in free agency.
However, Carolina does have some methods of opening up some cap space, and even if it doesn't, it may still be able to land a very interesting target: Davante Adams.
It's looking like the New York Jets will move on from Aaron Rodgers, which absolutely opens the door for Adams to head elsewhere. The Jets could attempt to trade Adams, or they could merely cut him, which would be the best-case scenario for the Panthers.
If New York does release Adams, it would open the door for Carolina to sign him to a one-year deal. That would suddenly give the Panthers a rather impressive receiving corps that also includes Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette.
Of course, the question is whether or not Adams would actually want to play for the Panthers.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that Adams could reunite with Rodgers wherever the veteran quarterback goes, so the two could be a package deal.
You also have to think that Adams, who is 32 years old and requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders back in October because he was frustrated with losing, would probably prefer to join a contender.
Yes, Carolina does actually have a shot of winning the NFC South next year, but whether or not that would realistically be enough to convince Adams to join the club is debatable.
Either way, expect the Panthers to at least have some level of interest in the six-time Pro Bowler.
