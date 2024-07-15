Buy or Sell: Stock Report on Panthers RB Miles Sanders
Running the ball did not come easy for the Carolina Panthers in 2023, especially for Miles Sanders. Carolina had big hopes for him, giving the then 26-year-old, the most lucrative deal of any free agent running back last offseason.
He posted career highs in carries (259), rushing yards (1,269) and rushing touchdowns (11) in his final year with the Eagles, helping the team reach the Super Bowl. His first year in Carolina was the complete opposite, setting career lows across the board with 129 carries for 432 yards and one touchdowns.
How do we think Sanders will do in 2024? Is it time to buy or sell stock on the former Pro Bowler?
I might be crazy, but I'm buying stock. Why? Because it's at an all-time low. Coming off the season he just had, plus the additions of Jonathon Brooks and Rashaad Penny, everyone will be overlooking Sanders. He's going to have a chance to earn back his starting job at the beginning of the year or at the very least, be the RB2 while Brooks works his way back to full strength.
Even Chuba Hubbard struggled to run behind the horrendous offensive line last year, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. In this offensive scheme and behind a revamped offensive line, Sanders can return to being a 700 or 800-yard back. If you need a second or third running back in fantasy football, he's one you should at least consider in the later rounds.
