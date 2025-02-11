Former Panthers lineman eviscerates Cam Newton for his 'losers' comment
Another former Carolina Panthers player has come forward saying they don't appreciate Cam Newton's recent comments on the team he joined out of the draft. The former QB said the 2010 Panthers were "losers", giving advice to potential number-one pick Travis Hunter to temper his expectations heading into the league.
Steve Smith Sr., who played with Newton for a few seasons at the beginning of the future MVP's career, called him out in a couple of angry tweets. Now, Geoff Schwartz, a member of that 2010 team, has come forward as well.
Geoff Schwartz rips Cam Newton
Geoff Schwartz is not the first nor is he going to be the last person to speak out on Cam Newton's comments. Schwartz said, "Sure we went 2-14 but the core of that roster also went 12-4 two years beforehand. Maybe it’s a tad more nuanced than a 'bunch of losers who can’t prepare.'"
The 2010 Panthers went 2-14 and were one of the worst teams in franchise history, netting them the number one overall pick. Newton was the selection, and he got them to six wins in 2011 and had them as a division champion by 2013.
The conversation, as Schwartz put it, did lack nuance, but Newton wasn't trying to be nuanced. He was giving some quick advice to someone that came from a college program that won a lot of games with him that won't necessarily experience that in the NFL.
Being drafted first, second, third, or anything high means the team, more times than not, was pretty bad before picking you. In the case of the Panthers, they were awful before picking Newton. In the case of whatever team takes Hunter, they'll probably be similarly bad.
Schwartz was a member of that 2010 Panthers team, but he didn't play with Newton at all. He was not on the 2011 team, next appearing on the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 as he continued his journeyman career. It's also worth noting that Schwartz wasn't on the 2008 team he referenced that went 12-4, either. He arrived in 2009.
