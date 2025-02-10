Steve Smith says he’s done with Cam Newton after ‘loser’ comments
Cam Newton has drawn the ire of one of his former teammates, potential Hall of Famer Steve Smith. The Carolina Panthers QB went viral for giving some advice to potential number one overall pick Travis Hunter, and his choice of language for the 2010 and 2011 Panthers didn't sit well with Smith.
The former Triple Crown winner went on social media to express his frustration with Newton, saying it was "news to" him that the 2011 Panthers were just a bunch of "losers" as Newton mentioned. Now, he's doubled down and added another furious tweet.
Steve Smith rips Cam Newton after loser comments
Cam Newton indicated that Travis Hunter needs to be aware of what it means if you're picked first in the NFL Draft, indicating that the team that picks first is never any good. They were the worst team in football the year before, and the 2-14 2010 Carolina Panthers that then drafted Cam Newton in 2011 got called "losers" by the former quarterback.
Steve Smith Sr. said he has watched and listened to Newton, now a prominent media member and podcaster, from afar, and he acknowledged that the Panthers were not good prior to Newton's arrival. "We were 2-14 before you blessed us with your presence. The way you have talked about the Panthers lately, I'm very disappointed. I wish you nothing but the best. I'm done!" Smith exclaimed.
Newton has been critical of Carolina recently, and his former wide receiver doesn't appreciate it. It's difficult to fault Newton, though. Saying "losers" is certainly harsh about 52 teammates and coaches that the eventual MVP played with, but that team was abysmal. Newton's sentiment and the advice he was giving Travis Hunter was sound.
As for his other comments that Smith has been frustrated with, the wide receiver didn't specify what Newton said. However, it's once again hard to fault the QB. The Panthers still don't acknowledge Newton in any way, clinging to a frivolous "he's not officially retired" excuse. The NFLPA says that players are retired when their last contract expired over a year ago, which applies to Newton.
So if he's frustrated and critical of the Panthers, it's not hard to see why. However, after reconciling with the Panthers for his own troublesome relationship at the end, Smith doesn't appreciate the negativity directed at his longtime team. Neither side of this potential civil war is unfounded.
