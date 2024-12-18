Cardinals take potential Panthers 2025 free agent target off the table
The Carolina Panthers could have gone after star safety Budda Baker this offseason. Safety is a major position of need for 2025, as the Panthers have struggled mightily on the back end. Xavier Woods is a free agent and has displayed very poor coverage and committed numerous penalties. The rest of the depth chart is pretty weak as well.
Baker, one of the top safeties in the NFL, was going to enter free agency. He made an intriguing target for a lot of teams, including Carolina. Unfortunately, he's now off the market. As of today, he officially agreed to an extension with the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday's opponent for Carolina.
Budda Baker no longer an option for the Panthers in free agency
Budda Baker agreed to a three-year, $54 million ($30 million guaranteed) extension with Arizona. It's unclear whether or not the Panthers front office was in on Baker, but they probably should have been. Nevertheless, they'll have to turn their focus elsewhere.
Other potential targets now that Baker is gone include Justin Reid, Tyrann Mathieu, Justin Simmons, former Panther Jeremy Chinn, Jevon Holland, Marcus Maye, Vonn Bell, Talanoa Hafunga, and Cam Bynum.
Baker was arguably the best safety on the market, and the other options are not as inspiring for the most part. The Panthers themselves will lose Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, and Sam Franklin, so they could get aggressive for someone given their less-than-desirable defense from a free agent perspective and their market limitations.
