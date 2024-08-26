All Panthers

Carolina Panthers 53-man roster: Final prediction ahead of cut day

One last guess as to how the Carolina Panthers' roster will be constructed to begin the 2024 season.

Schuyler Callihan

Now that the preseason is officially behind us, it's time for rosters to be cut nearly in half, going from 90 to 53. Who will the Carolina Panthers keep on their active roster to begin the season? Here's how it could look.

1. Quarterback

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw a pass. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

Who gets cut: Jake Plummer

2. Running Back

Chuba Hubbard during the first half of the preseason game. Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone

Who gets cut: Jaden Shirden

Note: Jonathon Brooks likely to start on PUP list/IR.

3. Wide Receiver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (15) makes a catch during OTAs. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., Xavier Legette, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Who gets cut: Jalen Coker, David Moore, Sam Pinckney, Mike Strachan

4. Tight End

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas makes a catch. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews

Who gets cut: Feleipe Franks, Jesper Horsted, Jacob Hollister

5. Offensive Line

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during pregame warm ups. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Yosh Nijman, Cade Mays

Who gets cut: Ricky Lee, Ike Boettger, Mason Brooks, Jack Anderson, Andrew Raym

6. Defensive Line

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95). Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle, TJ Smith

Who gets cut: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Junior Aho, Ulumoo Ale, Walter Palmore, Jayden Peevy

7. Linebacker

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) during Fan Fest. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Tae Davis, Jadeveon Clowney, K'Lavon Chaisson, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota

Who gets cut: Aaron Beasley, Cam Gill, Chandler Wooten, Luiji Vilain

Note: D.J. Wonnum, Amaré Barno likely to start on PUP list/IR.

8. Cornerback

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Michael Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, D'Shawn Jamison

Who gets cut: Willie Drew, Dicaprio Bootle, Chris Wilcox, Quandre Mosely

Note: Dane Jackson likely to start season on PUP list/IR.

9. Safety

Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) after recovering the ball. Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Jammie Robinson

Who gets cut: Alex Cook, Rudy Ford

Note: Sam Franklin Jr. will start season on PUP list/IR.

10. Specialists (3)

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks off the first quarter. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Who makes it: K Eddy Pineiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen

Who gets cut: N/A

