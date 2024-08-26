Carolina Panthers 53-man roster: Final prediction ahead of cut day
Now that the preseason is officially behind us, it's time for rosters to be cut nearly in half, going from 90 to 53. Who will the Carolina Panthers keep on their active roster to begin the season? Here's how it could look.
1. Quarterback
Who makes it: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
Who gets cut: Jake Plummer
2. Running Back
Who makes it: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone
Who gets cut: Jaden Shirden
Note: Jonathon Brooks likely to start on PUP list/IR.
3. Wide Receiver
Who makes it: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., Xavier Legette, Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Who gets cut: Jalen Coker, David Moore, Sam Pinckney, Mike Strachan
4. Tight End
Who makes it: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews
Who gets cut: Feleipe Franks, Jesper Horsted, Jacob Hollister
5. Offensive Line
Who makes it: Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Yosh Nijman, Cade Mays
Who gets cut: Ricky Lee, Ike Boettger, Mason Brooks, Jack Anderson, Andrew Raym
6. Defensive Line
Who makes it: Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Nick Thurman, Shy Tuttle, TJ Smith
Who gets cut: Kenny Dyson, Derrick McLendon, Junior Aho, Ulumoo Ale, Walter Palmore, Jayden Peevy
7. Linebacker
Who makes it: Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Tae Davis, Jadeveon Clowney, K'Lavon Chaisson, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota
Who gets cut: Aaron Beasley, Cam Gill, Chandler Wooten, Luiji Vilain
Note: D.J. Wonnum, Amaré Barno likely to start on PUP list/IR.
8. Cornerback
Who makes it: Jaycee Horn, Michael Jackson, Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade, D'Shawn Jamison
Who gets cut: Willie Drew, Dicaprio Bootle, Chris Wilcox, Quandre Mosely
Note: Dane Jackson likely to start season on PUP list/IR.
9. Safety
Who makes it: Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Jammie Robinson
Who gets cut: Alex Cook, Rudy Ford
Note: Sam Franklin Jr. will start season on PUP list/IR.
10. Specialists (3)
Who makes it: K Eddy Pineiro, P Johnny Hekker, LS JJ Jansen
Who gets cut: N/A
