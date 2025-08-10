Brian Baldinger breaks down Bryce Young's brilliant TD drive vs. Browns
No matter how good or how bad a player performs during the preseason, one has to take it with a grain of salt. NFL teams tend not to reveal much of their regular season playbooks in these games and the action is by no means truly indicative of how anybody will perform once the real action begins in September.
All that being said, the Carolina Panthers have to be encouraged by how well Bryce Young and their first-string offense played on Friday night against the Cleveland Browns. Here's Brian Baldinger from NFL Network breaking down Young's brilliant scoring drive against Cleveland.
Bryce Young shines vs. Browns
Baldinger wasn't the only analyst who came away very impressed by Young's brief time on the field. Pro Football Focus wound up giving Young an elite 85.1 overall grade. Only left tackle Ickey Ekwonu posted a better overall mark (85.8) on offense this week.
Next up on the schedule is a joint practice with the Houston Texans, followed by a preseason matchup on Saturday afternoon. This should prove to be a tougher test for Young and Carolina's starting offense, as Houston has arguably the best defensive line in the league - assuming that head coach DeMeco Ryans will be playing his starters, as well.
That'll be the last we see from Bryce Young until the regular season begins in one month against Travis Hunter and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters that his starters will play the first two preseason games, but not the third.
