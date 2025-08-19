The Carolina Panthers can't get out of their own way with Cam Newton
The Carolina Panthers have a difficult relationship with Cam Newton. Despite his being their most famous player and probably their best, remaining the only MVP in team history, they're not on good terms right now. Newton isn't very present in the stadium with iconography, mentions, or anything else.
That is a sore spot, and Newton has admitted in the past that he's been hurt by the Panthers' seeming lack of care or respect for him or what he did. The Panthers have indicated that the door is open and that it's a two-way street, but nothing has happened yet. That might remain true for a while, sadly.
Panthers not adding Cam Newton to Hall of Honor
Don't expect Cam Newton to finally get the love and respect he probably deserves from the Panthers any time soon. Auburn is retiring Cam Newton's college jersey this year, and the Panthers have no plans to echo that.
They also, according to Joe Person, do not have any plans to add anyone to the Hall of Honor, which means Newton will be omitted yet again. There aren't too many members in the Hall, but Newton has to be one of them at some point, and it's sad that it hasn't happened yet.
The Panthers have a layup to help heal the relationship here. Newton is so happy that Auburn is doing this for him, and while retiring his jersey might be a stretch for a team that's only retired Sam Mills' number 53, they can at least add him to the Hall of Honor.
The fact that they haven't and aren't going to even now as Newton gets recognition from a team he spent one year on is so shocking. It might indicate that the Panthers aren't as willing to open the door to their former MVP as they seem.
Someday, these two sides will hopefully mend things and have a relationship again. That day should've come a long time ago, or it should come soon, but it sadly doesn't look like it will. The Panthers just can't seem to get out of their own way.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game