Carolina Panthers should follow Auburn's lead and retire Cam Newton's number
Cam Newton just got his number retired by the Auburn Tigers. The number two he wore in college will never again be worn by anyone for that university. The number one he wore with the Carolina Panthers remains technically up for grabs, though no one's dared to take it since he unofficially retired after 2021.
Newton played one season for the Tigers, and the QB was rewarded by having his jersey retired, albeit a little late. He left in 2011, and it makes very little sense to not retire it for 14 years. The Panthers have a much smaller gap since Newton left, but they still need to follow suit and correct the oversight.
Cam Newton needs to have his number retired by the Panthers yesterday
Cam Newton is a legend at Auburn University. His one season in 2010 was among the greatest seasons of football anyone has ever had at any level. One defensive player on the entire roster went on to take NFL snaps, and his offense was made up of future car salesmen and other non-NFL players.
Yet, he dominated the SEC when it was truly in its heyday, and he went unbeaten and won the Heisman and national championship. Quite frankly, no one has ever done quite that level of heavy lifting for any college team ever.
And while the NFL level of Newton's Herculean carrying isn't quite as high, he still carried the Panthers for years. He carried a mediocre offense to the Super Bowl and won MVP with Ted Ginn and Philly Brown as his top wide receivers.
The Panthers are really irrelevant to the wider NFL right now, but they weren't when Newton was in town. He put them on the map in 2011, and the only times they've ever had something good going on, it has been because of Newton. For that, he needs his number retired, and it should've been done long ago.
Carolina has one retired jersey, and it's Sam Mills' number 53. Newton deserves to be up there as the best player in franchise history and the face of the franchise forever. It would go a long way towards reparing the fractured relationship between Newton and his former team if they did honor him in such a way, making sure he feels the full scope of what he meant to this franchise.
