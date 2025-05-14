Carolina Panthers make unique change to enhance kicker competition
The Carolina Panthers are in search of a new kicker. After Eddy Pineiro became the NFL's most accurate kicker (of all time, albeit with far fewer attempts than the others on the list), he spiraled downward and ultimately missed a few too many important kicks. The Panthers elected to move on.
In came Matthew Wright, a player who's bounced around the league. After the draft, the Panthers signed UDFA Ryan Fitzgerald out of Florida State, and those two will compete for the starting kicker job. To do so, they'll have to be really good.
Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Panthers have made a change to their practice goalposts. They've shrunk them to about half the size. The Panthers have a practice goal post, and the uprights are just nine feet apart, which is the Arena League standard. However, 18.5 feet is how wide NFL goal posts are.
“I kicked pretty good on them. I only missed a couple on the tiny ones, which would’ve been good on the big ones,” Fitzgerald said. “It was a pretty solid day.” Being able to make field goals in a much smaller range will possibly lead to Fitzgerald and Wright being much more accurate, which is what the Panthers are looking for.
In the past few seasons, there are some losses that can almost (no loss comes down to one thing) be directly attributed to poor kicking. Thus, they've moved on to two brand-new names and are making things hard in an effort to potentially produce a diamond.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers-Ravens blockbuster trade proposal nets Carolina first-round WR
Panthers rookie takes inspiration from two very different NFL legends
Jonathon Brooks shares message after being ruled out for entire season
Panthers should call about Chargers WR if Xavier Legette doesn’t break out