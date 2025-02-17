Panthers star shares daring take on Carolina's future outlook
No one is wasting any time thinking about the Carolina Panthers as Super Bowl contenders next season. Even the most diehard Panthers fan is only hoping for a fleeting playoff chase.
However, one would be remiss to dismiss the fact that Carolina showed significant improvement toward the end of 2024, as it won two of its last three games thanks to some terrific play from quarterback Bryce Young.
That was enough to get many to believe that the Panthers do, in fact, have promise heading into 2025, and running back Chuba Hubbard seems to very content with the direction of the club.
"I think a big thing this year was the team overall moving in the right direction," Hubbard said, via Dan Ralph of The Canadian Press. "Every NFL player, everybody in my position would have similar [goals] but just to win games, make the playoffs and win a championship. I feel like all of the other type of individual goals and things like that kind of come when you're chasing those things."
Hubbard actually missed the last couple of games of the season due to a calf injury, but he was absolutely brilliant in the 15 contests he did play, racking up 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also hauled in 43 receptions for 171 yards and a score.
The 25-year-old is a critical part of what Carolina is doing and will continue to do going into next year, and he clearly feels that the Panthers actually have a chance to make some noise moving forward.
Carolina also carries the benefit of playing in the NFC South, so a run at a division title cannot be entirely ruled out in 2025.
We'll see if Hubbard can replicate his success and if the Panthers can build on theirs as a team.
