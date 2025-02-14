Carolina Panthers connected to compelling trade with Steelers
The Carolina Panthers could ultimately be one of the more active teams in the NFL this offseason when it comes to making trades.
Given that the Panthers don't currently have a lot of cap room, they will have to get creative, which could mean wheeling and dealing with other clubs.
One potential Carolina player who could get moved is defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson, who has been labeled as a possible cut candidate.
However, Robinson should have some value on the trade market, and Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader recently entertained a fan trade idea in which the Panthers would send Robinson and a fifth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a third-rounder.
"I wouldn’t hate the trade. I think using one or more of the Panthers three 5th round selections to jockey into 3rd round territory isn’t the worst thing to do with the trade capital (go ahead and boo me, Trade Down Island)," Beverluis wrote. "My only concern with the trade proposed would be trading away essentially the Panthers' 2nd best interior Defensive lineman. That said, we don’t know what they’ll do in free agency yet, and moving Robinson should net them anywhere from $1-5 million in cap space depending on whether they designate it a post June 1st trade (per OTC)."
Robinson is coming off of an impressive 2024 campaign in which he registered 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games, representing arguably the best season of his career.
But with Robinson turning 30 years old in March and Carolina still in the middle of a rebuild, it may be wise for the Panthers to cash in on him now if they can.
If Carolina can nab a third-round pick in a trade involving Robinson, it should probably just pull the trigger.
