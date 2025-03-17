Panthers connected to gifted pass rusher that could alter their defense
The Carolina Panthers are definitely in need of pass-rushing help, as they finished toward the bottom of the NFL with just 32 sacks this past season.
The Panthers did add edge rusher Pat Jones II in free agency, and D.J. Wonnum will be returning for a hopefully fully healthy campaign in 2024, but Carolina could still stand to add another piece to bolster its front seven.
Fortunately, there will be some very intriguing names available in the NFL Draft next month, and Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network sees the Panthers landing a potentially massive steal in the third round: Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch.
"Jordan Burch is a freak athlete with the size and length needed to wow scouts before he even steps onto the field," Infante wrote. "When the whistle blows, he’s quick off the line of scrimmage and has shown development in how he uses his hands to stack and shed blocks."
Burch registered 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2024 and may very well be one of the most underrated defensive players heading into the draft.
At 6-foot-6 and around 270 pounds, Burch not only has fantastic size, but he possesses the ability to play both on the edge and on the interior. That versatility would do wonders for a Carolina defensive front that struggled mightily this past season.
The Panthers have been hard at work trying to repair what was the worst statistical defense of all-time in 2024, but they still have quite a long way to go. Adding Burch into the fold would definitely help in expediting the process.
