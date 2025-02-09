Carolina Panthers connected to blockbuster trade with 49ers
The Carolina Panthers just completed another season without a playoff appearance, but unlike previous years, they actually have hope for the future.
The Panthers won two of their last three games in 2024 thanks much in part to impressive play from quarterback Bryce Young, and now, Carolina is starting to generate some buzz as a potential playoff contender in 2025.
Of course, the Panthers have work to do. They need a whole lot of help defensively, and they also need to add some more weapons for Young.
Well, Dean Jones of Cat Crave has identified a potential solution: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
The 49ers are reportedly considering trading Samuel this offseason, and considering that the former Pro Bowler is a South Carolina native, Jones feels that he would make perfect sense as an acquisition for the Panthers.
"Samuel has connections to the region, which brings the homecoming factor into play," Jones wrote. "He's an Inman native who played his college football at South Carolina. More importantly, he's one of the league's best playmakers with the football in his hands."
It should be noted that Samuel showed significant signs of decline this past season, logging 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns. He also made limited impact as a rusher, totaling 136 yards and a score on the ground.
However, the 29-year-old would bring some much-needed veteran savvy to Carolina, and a change of scenery could definitely do him some good.
Plus, it's not like Samuel is completely finished. He obviously has something left in the tank, and perhaps he could be revitalized playing for a new, young ballclub like the Panthers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton says he was drafted onto a team of ‘losers’
NFL fans can’t believe Luke Kuechly wasn’t first-ballot HOFer
Carolina Panthers linked to NFL’s 2024 sack leader as trade target
NFL analyst drops a staggering take on the Carolina Panthers