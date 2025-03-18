Panthers could land one of free agency's biggest steals to bolster defense
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history this past season, and while they have been busy trying to address it in free agency, they still have work to do.
The Panthers could definitely stand to add more pieces in their secondary, as they allowed an opponent passer rating of 105.4 in 2024, which ranked last in the league.
Carolina has gotten some things done there, re-signing Mike Jackson, inking Jaycee Horn to an extension and landing safety Tre'von Moehrig, but there is no question that the Panthers could absoutely afford to bring in some more talent to solidify their defensive backfield.
The good news is that Carolina still has a bit of cap room left, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has identified a perfect fit for the club: Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel is probably the best cornerback remaining on the open market, and Moton thinks the Panthers are the best landing spot for the former Los Angeles Chargers defender.
"The Panthers should be looking for a starter to line up opposite oft-injured cornerback Jaycee Horn, whom they signed to a four-year, $100 million extension," Moton wrote. "In 2024, Michael Jackson started in 17 games, allowing six touchdowns and a 106.5 passer rating in coverage. Samuel could help Carolina's defensive unit after it gave up the 10th-most passing yards and most passing touchdowns last season."
Samuel played in just four games this past year, missing most of the campaign due to a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old has been effective when he has been on the field, though, like in 2023 when he registered 63 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 13 passes defended while appearing in all 17 contests.
At this point, the Panthers could probably land Samuel on a relatively affordable contract, which could potentially make the Florida State product one of the biggest steals of free agency.
