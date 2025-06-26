All Panthers

Panthers could trade for $21 million star defender

The Carolina Panthers are linked to one of the hottest names in trade rumors.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers helmet rests on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Carolina Panthers helmet rests on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have been involved in many blockbuster trades before, but they have stayed somewhat quiet this offseason.

That could change as trade rumors heat up for one of the best pass rushers in football.

FOX Sports contributor David Helman believes the Panthers are an ideal landing spot for Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, the league's leader in sacks in 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The tough thing about veteran trades at this time of year is that the options have become limited. Teams spend the spring investing their cap space and earmarking money for future use, so it’s hard to find more than a handful of teams that can afford to part with draft picks as well as offer a high-end contract," Helman wrote.

"The Panthers might be willing. Even with the large number of free agent contracts they’ve signed, Carolina still has some cap space, and they can afford to wait on extending Bryce Young. They also need the help on the edge, as the Panthers have been lacking a true star pass rusher since they shipped Brian Burns out of town.

"Carolina doesn’t currently fit the mold of a contender that a 30-year-old All-Pro like Hendrickson would likely want to play for, but that’s the risk of asking for a trade. Maybe he and the Bengals can still reach an agreement on a new contract. But if not, maybe he can help the Panthers navigate the type of impressive turnaround he was part of in Cincinnati."

Adding Hendrickson would send a message to the NFC South and to the rest of the league that the Panthers are trying to win.

With only three more seasons before a potential Bryce Young contract extension, the Panthers need to take advantage while they are paying their quarterback just a fraction of what he could be worth down the line.

Hendrickson will cost a pretty penny, but the Panthers shouldn't be afraid to spend as they look to build off of the second half of their 2024 season.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson stands ready for play against the Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson stands ready for play against the Tennessee Titans. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers

Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings

Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game

Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News