Panthers could trade for $21 million star defender
The Carolina Panthers have been involved in many blockbuster trades before, but they have stayed somewhat quiet this offseason.
That could change as trade rumors heat up for one of the best pass rushers in football.
FOX Sports contributor David Helman believes the Panthers are an ideal landing spot for Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, the league's leader in sacks in 2024.
"The tough thing about veteran trades at this time of year is that the options have become limited. Teams spend the spring investing their cap space and earmarking money for future use, so it’s hard to find more than a handful of teams that can afford to part with draft picks as well as offer a high-end contract," Helman wrote.
"The Panthers might be willing. Even with the large number of free agent contracts they’ve signed, Carolina still has some cap space, and they can afford to wait on extending Bryce Young. They also need the help on the edge, as the Panthers have been lacking a true star pass rusher since they shipped Brian Burns out of town.
"Carolina doesn’t currently fit the mold of a contender that a 30-year-old All-Pro like Hendrickson would likely want to play for, but that’s the risk of asking for a trade. Maybe he and the Bengals can still reach an agreement on a new contract. But if not, maybe he can help the Panthers navigate the type of impressive turnaround he was part of in Cincinnati."
Adding Hendrickson would send a message to the NFC South and to the rest of the league that the Panthers are trying to win.
With only three more seasons before a potential Bryce Young contract extension, the Panthers need to take advantage while they are paying their quarterback just a fraction of what he could be worth down the line.
Hendrickson will cost a pretty penny, but the Panthers shouldn't be afraid to spend as they look to build off of the second half of their 2024 season.
