Did Panthers coach Dave Canales just signal a major addition is incoming?
The Carolina Panthers have been hard at work addressing their roster this offseason, making some significant signings in free agency while also putting together a terrific NFL draft class.
But is it possible that the Panthers aren't done making moves?
Many are pushing Carolina to add another piece on the defensive side of the ball, where the Panthers laid claim to the worst statistical unit in league history last season.
Well, a star cornerback just became available, and Carolina fans want the Panthers to pursue him: former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander.
The Packers just released Alexander, and with Carolina certainly needing another cornerback alongside of Jaycee Horn, the Panthers do make sense as a potential destination.
To throw fuel onto the fire, head coach Dave Canales was asked about the possibility of bringing in Alexander while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, and he definitely didn't rule it out.
"I don't know that for sure, but we're always open to the chance of just bringing great players in here to create that competition," Canales said. "So, I wouldn't say no, but right now we have to take all the information in. I'm sure those conversations will happen to just kind of see what are they looking for. It's got to be the right fit for both sides. So, those are all things that we'd be open to."
In other words, yes: the Panthers are looking at Alexander, and there is a chance that Carolina could sign the two-time Pro Bowler.
Here's the catch with Alexander: when healthy, he is terrific, but the problem is that he has had tremendous difficulty staying on the field. Over the last four seasons, the 28-year-old has played in just 34 of a possible 68 games, and he appeared in just seven contests in 2024.
He absolutely represents a great pickup on a short-term, incentive-laden deal, but whether or not Alexander would go for that is the question.
