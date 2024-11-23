All Panthers

Carolina Panthers updated depth chart vs. Kansas City Chiefs features Jonathon Brooks

A look at the Carolina two-deep heading into this week's matchup versus Kansas City.

Schuyler Callihan

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers will officially add a new piece to its offense this Sunday, finally working in rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who has spent the entire year recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered while at the University of Texas.

Brooks is listed four on the depth chart behind the three guys that have been on the roster all year: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear, but that doesn't necessarily mean that's the order of appearance the backs will be used.

Head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week that Brooks will not be on a pitch count and should factor into the run game.

Here is the Panthers' updated depth chart for this week's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Jonathon Brooks

WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Adam Thielen, David Moore

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Brady Christensen, Cade Mays

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: LaBryan Ray, DeShawn Williams

DT: Shy Tuttle, Jonathan Harris

DE: A'Shawn Robinson

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Thomas Incoom, Cam Gill

LB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus

LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: D.J. Wonnum, Charles Harris, D.J. Johnson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Caleb Farley

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson

S: Demani Richardson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

SPECIAL TEAM

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

LS: JJ Jansen

P: Johnny Hekker

K: Eddy Pineiro

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

PFF misses the mark with QB pick for Panthers in 2025 mock draft

Bryce Young comments on growing comfort level running offense

Panthers predicted to make controversial splash with QB signing

NFL experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over the Panthers

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News