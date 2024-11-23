Carolina Panthers updated depth chart vs. Kansas City Chiefs features Jonathon Brooks
The Carolina Panthers will officially add a new piece to its offense this Sunday, finally working in rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who has spent the entire year recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered while at the University of Texas.
Brooks is listed four on the depth chart behind the three guys that have been on the roster all year: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear, but that doesn't necessarily mean that's the order of appearance the backs will be used.
Head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week that Brooks will not be on a pitch count and should factor into the run game.
Here is the Panthers' updated depth chart for this week's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear, Jonathon Brooks
WR: Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Adam Thielen, David Moore
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Brady Christensen, Cade Mays
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: LaBryan Ray, DeShawn Williams
DT: Shy Tuttle, Jonathan Harris
DE: A'Shawn Robinson
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Thomas Incoom, Cam Gill
LB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus
LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: D.J. Wonnum, Charles Harris, D.J. Johnson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, Caleb Farley
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson
S: Demani Richardson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.
SPECIAL TEAM
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
LS: JJ Jansen
P: Johnny Hekker
K: Eddy Pineiro
