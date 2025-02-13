Panthers emerging as trade destination for dominant defender
The Carolina Panthers are in need of a massive overhaul defensively after they finished with the worst defense in NFL history this past season.
The Panthers seriously require significant help at every level of their defense, so no rock should remain unturned in the coming months.
On that subject, a very interesting trade target may have emerged for Carolina: Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt.
Pratt has requested a trade from the Bengals after the team decided to switch defensive coordinators, which suddenly makes him one of the most attractive linebackers available.
The 28-year-old is coming off of a fantastic 2024 campaign in which he racked up 143 tackles, a couple of interceptions, two forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and six passes defended.
Because Pratt is not an edge rusher, his trade value is not as high as it would have been in previous eras of professional football. For that reason, the Panthers may be able to land him without surrendering a ton of capital.
It should also be noted that the North Carolina State product is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, which further decreases his stock in a trade.
Pratt was originally selected by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was a consistent contributor for the team over his first four seasons until breaking out in 2023. That season, he rattled off 118 tackles, two sacks, a couple of picks and two forced fumbles.
Carolina should absolutely be placing a call to Cincy to see what it would take to pry Pratt away.
