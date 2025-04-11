Panthers could be headed for fatal pitfall if they ignore this warning
The Carolina Panthers are facing a massive decision with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft this month, one that could potentially determine the trajectory of their franchise for the next several years.
There has been a whole lot of deliberation in terms of what the Panthers will do with their first-round selection, as there doesn't seem to be a clear-cut option for Carolina on Day 1.
However, the Panthers are apparently considering making an incredibly risky decision that could severely inhibit their progress moving forward, and that's reaching for a pass rusher.
Names like Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams—both Georgia products—have been tossed around as possibilities for Carolina at No. 8. So has Texas A&M standout Shemar Stewart.
The problem? All three of those pass rushers are very raw talents with significant boom-or-bust potential, and the Panthers may not be able to afford to go that route this year.
Right now, the primary objective for Carolina must be cultivating Bryce Young. Yes, the Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history this past season, so the fact that they want to overhaul the unit is completely understandable. But they also need to be smart.
Case in point, if Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is still on the board when Carolina is on the clock (and things seem to be trending in that direction), can the Panthers really ignore him? McMillan is probably the second-best receiver prospect in this draft class behind Travis Hunter, and Carolina desperately needs another wide out at Young's disposal.
The Panthers have Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker in their receiving corps, and while Thielen is a reliable veteran, he isn't a No. 1, and Legette was not exactly impressive during his rookie campaign. Coker looked good, but Carolina can't be certain in depending on him as a top option.
Meanwhile, McMillan—a 6-foot-5 behemoth—is coming off of a 2024 season in which he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. He possesses tremendous athleticism and may even have a chance of surpassing Hunter in terms of being an all-around explosive weapon.
Can the Panthers really take the risk of passing on McMillan in order to roll the dice on a raw edge rusher? Heck, there are plenty of good edge-rushing talents in this year's draft, so Carolina can take on Day 2 or even trade back into the first round if it really wants to add one so badly.
The Panthers are actually trending in the right direction, so it's important that they avoid the type of pitfall that ruins young, budding teams like themselves.
