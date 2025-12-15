Panthers squander golden opportunity to take control of NFC South

It appeared things would be different this time when it came to besting a longtime division rival. In the end, the Carolina Panthers found a way to continue their recent woes against the New Orleans Saints.

Dave Canales’s well-rested team were outright leaders of the NFC South with a 7-6 record entering Sunday’s clash with the Saints at the Superdome. When Dave Canales’s team last took the field, they were putting the finishing touches on a 31-28 upset of the formidable Los Angeles Rams at Charlotte in Week 13.

In this season’s first meeting with the Saints, a frustrating 17-7 loss at Charlotte in Week 10, Canales’s club was limited to seven points and 175 total yards. It marked the fourth time in the teams’ last five games that Carolina had come up short. However, things began somewhat differently on Sunday as the Panthers owned a 10-7 lead at intermission, and racked up 152 yards on 27 offensive plays. That balanced attack saw Carolina run for 74 yards, and quarterback Bryce Young hit on seven of his 11 throws for 78 yards.

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Panthers’ lead swelled to 17-7 in the third quarter thank to Young’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker. Entering the final 15 minutes, Carolina had outgained Kellen Moore’s team 239-165 in total yards, and owned a 17-10 advantage.

And then it came apart. The Saints rolled up 172 yards in the fourth quarter, while Canales’s club totaled 42 yards on 19 plays. New Orleans scored the final 10 points of the game, all of those in the final 2:29 of the contest. The 20-17 setback means both the Panthers and the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers own 7-7 win-loss records with three weeks to play.

Keep in mind that a Carolina win at the Superdome would have put the Panthers in position to win the NFC South with a victory at home over the Bucs in Week 16. Instead, it appears that this division may not be decided until the final week of the season. With a chance to dethrone Baker Mayfield and company in the span of two weeks, the inconsistent Panthers let an opportunity slip through their claws.

