Carolina Panthers injury updates: OT has 'a ways to go' before returning to lineup
The Carolina Panthers are set at left and right tackle with Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, but the depth that exists behind them is a major question mark at the moment.
Veteran swing tackle Yosh Nijman signed with the team this offseason, but has yet to participate in a training camp practice as he continues to work his way back from a leg injury. When asked about his timeline to return, head coach Dave Canales revealed that it won't be anytime soon.
“Yosh has probably got a ways (to go)," Canales stated. "He’s still working through some stuff. He just had a reinforcement surgery in his leg and we have to be so smart with guys coming off of these things. He’s part of our progression and we’ll keep ramping him up daily trying to get him ready to go.”
Fellow offensive tackle Badara Traore suffered a knee injury in the preseason game against New England and there is no timeline on his return play at the moment. This leaves the door wide open for Ricky Lee to secure the swing tackle job in the interim and according to Canales, he's off to a good start.
"He really had a fantastic preseason game. I loved seeing him out there. I think he’s been battling this camp. He gets to go against Jadeveon Clowney at times to challenge him. But he looked like he really settled in that game and he played pretty good. He’s still got a lot to improve, but he definitely took a step in the right direction.”
