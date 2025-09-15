Panthers injury updates: 2 starting offensive linemen may be out for a while
The Carolina Panthers saw the return of left tackle Ikem Ekwonu in Week 2, but there are now injury concerns with two other starting offensive linemen.
Both center Austin Corbett and right guard Robert Hunt exited the loss against the Arizona Cardinals early with injuries. Hunt was diagnosed with a biceps injury, while Corbett has a knee issue.
While both players are still set to undergo tests on Monday, the early belief is that their issues might force them to miss time.
Hunt, who had his arm in a sling after the game, told reporters that he "felt something in there," but kept the door open for positivity.
"I felt something in there, we'll see tomorrow," Hunt said.
Meanwhile, Corbett had a bag of ice on his knee and was "clearly emotional" as he exited the locker room, according to Panthers writer Darin Gantt.
Corbett has extra concern because the injury is to the same knee he tore his ACL in during the 2022 season. While the veteran was able to walk off the field under his own power, he said he did the same before being diagnosed with the torn ACL.
"Football sucks, but I love this game so much," Corbett said. "Just immediately, just staying positive. I don't know. I just told the docs we'll figure it out tomorrow, so get an MRI and go from there."
"No, I did the same thing, walked off the field when I tore my ACL," he added. "You never know. We'll figure it out."
Injuries have unfortunately been an issue for Corbett since that ACL injury. He missed 13 games in 2023, including seven after coming back from the injury. Corbett then played in just five contests in 2024.
If Corbett misses time, 2022 sixth-round pick Cade Mays will get the nod in his place, as he did on Sunday. At least for now, Hunt's replacement would be Chandler Zavala, who subbed in for Hunt when he exited.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
