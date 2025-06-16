Panthers insider reveals stunning WR prediction that will turn your head
The Carolina Panthers suddenly have a rather crowded receiving corps after selecting both Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. in the NFL draft, but could an absolutely shocking move be coming at the position?
Joe Person of The Athletic seems to think so, as he actually does not feel Jalen Coker, who may have bene the Panthers' most pleasant surprise in 2024, is a lock to make the 53-man roster.
"[Adam] Thielen, McMillan and [Xavier] Legette are locks. Horn likely is, too, given that the sixth-round pick could well be the punt returner," Person wrote. "That leaves veterans Hunter Renfrow, Dan Chisena and [David] Moore competing with younger players like Coker and undrafted free agent Jacolby George fighting for the final spot or two."
So let's get this straight: Coker hauled in 32 receptions for 478 yards and a couple of touchdowns in 11 games last season, averaging a hefty 14.9 yards per catch. He registered a catch rate of 69.6 percent. And somehow, he isn't a guarantee to make the roster?
That just doesn't seem right, especially given how much of a connection he appeared to develop with quarterback Bryce Young last season.
Yes, Coker went undrafted last spring, but that goes out the window at this point. The 6-foot-3 weapon showed in 2024 that he can produce, and if anything, he should widely be viewed as one of the top four receivers on the roster heading into 2025.
Coker was actually more impressive — far more, actually — than Legette, who was Carolina's first-round pick a year ago.
The chances of Coker not making the roster seem slim to none, so it's confounding that we are even discussing the possibility.
