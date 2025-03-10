NFL insider throws out underrated edge rusher as new potential Panthers target
The Carolina Panthers have a plethora of options to address the abysmal pass rush. They can draft someone (probably not Abdul Carter) like Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Mike Green, or Nic Scourton. They can no longer trade for Myles Garrett, but they can trade for Trey Hendrickson now if they choose.
In free agency, they have plenty of options as well. They may not be able to win the bidding war for Josh Sweat after his Super Bowl field day, but there are plenty of other options. Ahead of the official opening of free agency, one NFL insider has a new name to consider, and he makes a lot of sense.
Joseph Person of the Athletic listed five initial targets at edge rusher, but a new name has crept into the mix: Patrick Jones II from the Minnesota Vikings. Person said, "Jones racked up a career-high seven sacks for the Vikings in 2024 before a knee issue ended his season early. Sounds a lot like how D.J. Wonnum entered free agency (Insert eyeballs emoji here)."
The Panthers just signed a Vikings pass rusher after an injury in D.J. Wonnum, and his return to the lineup midway through the season did provide a small boost in the pass rush overall. Adding another similar name to the mix would give the Panthers a more deep pass rush if not a more star-studded one.
Jones was well on his way to a career year, so the injury may be a blessing in disguise for Carolina. Like Wonnum, he may come with a discount that allows the Panthers to add the rusher for cheap and continue addressing the many holes on defense with the rest of their cap space or draft picks.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider puts Carolina Panthers in the mix to trade for DK Metcalf
Panthers should avoid this Seahawks WR who won’t help Bryce Young
Falcons’ starter inexplicably named Panthers’ missing piece on offense
Carolina Panthers’ latest moves secures depth at 2 insecure positions