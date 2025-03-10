Panthers named among top landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight
With the Seattle Seahawks trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers could shift their focus to another elite pass-catcher from the NFC West.
The San Francisco 49ers are "open to the idea" of trading Brandon Aiyuk, according to Ian Rapoport, and Carolina was listed as a potential suitor by Doric Sam of Bleacher Report.
Sam's analysis on the fit for Aiyuk in Carolina
"The Panthers failed to get much production from their receiving corps last season, as veteran wideout Adam Thielen led the team with just 615 receiving yards.
"Young improved toward the end of the 2024 campaign with seven passing touchdowns and no interceptions across the final three games of the year. He's shown signs of being a capable starter, but he will need more talent around him if he hopes to end Carolina's perpetual rebuild.
"Aiyuk's presence would benefit Young in a major way as the Panthers work their way out of the league's basement."
Pros and Cons of an Aiyuk trade
Pros: Well, for starters, Bryce Young would finally have a true No. 1 wide receiver. Aiyuk, in the last two seasons where he was healthy, produced 1,000-yard seasons and combined for 15 touchdowns.
He's also entering his age 27 season, so plenty of quality football is still left ahead of him. The other part of this is that his current contract takes him through 2028, where he'll be 30, turning 31. At that point, the Panthers could elect to bring him back on a two or three-year deal, or opt to go younger and cheaper.
Lastly, Aiyuk's current contract is very team-friendly for the next two seasons. His base salary in 2025 is $1.1 million and in 2026 it's $1.2 million. His cap number over the next two years will be $10.7M and $16.2M.
Con: The draft capital that San Francisco may ask for is what could turn Carolina off from making a deal. The Panthers need to hold onto as many draft picks as possible if they truly want to improve the depth of their roster. If it's just one high draft pick, it may be worth rolling the dice.
