Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn offers update after car accident
The Carolina Panthers had a scare on Wednesday after it was reported that cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident.
The team announced that Horn wouldn't practice after getting into the accident outside of Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday morning.
A team spokesman said Horn was driving alone when the accident happened at the corner of Mint and Morehead streets. The Panthers didn't offer any update beyond that, though.
Thankfully, it appears Horn is doing just fine. The cornerback took to X hours later and revealed that the accident was "(nothing) major."
It remains unclear when Horn will return to practice, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Horn "is not thought to have sustained any significant injuries."
The Panthers signed Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract extension back in March. The deal ranks third in total value and annual average among cornerbacks, per Over The Cap.
Horn's extension comes on the heels of a career-best campaign that saw him earn his first Pro Bowl nod. Horn gave up a completion rate of 53.2% and a passer rating of 92.7.
The only real concern with Horn is his injury history.
Before missing two games last season, Horn missed a grand total of 29 contests in the three seasons prior, including 13 in 2021, four in 2022 and 11 in 2023.
Horn is set to play a pivotal role in 2025 on a Carolina defense that has made several notable additions this offseason. Horn will start on the boundary opposite Mike Jackson.
