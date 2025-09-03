Panthers land in upsetting area of NFL power rankings with one caveat
The Carolina Panthers are going into the season with some optimism inside the building, but low expectations outside of it.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco conducted a recent power rankings where the Panthers came in at No. 27.
"Bryce Young showed major improvement late last season, so it will be interesting to see if it carries over. They line is good in front of him and adding receiver Tet McMillan will help," Prisco wrote.
The only teams ranked below the Panthers are the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.
The Panthers have a bleak outlook because they have yet to prove themselves in the win column. The three-game improvement was promising from 2023 to 2024, but getting from five wins to eight in 2025 won't be as easy.
The Panthers are certainly capable of that goal, especially if Young and the offense grows in the second year of the Canales era, but they still have a long way to go.
The defense also needs to make some improvements because allowing the most points per game in the NFL at 31.4 is not a strong recipe for winning football games. For context, the Dallas Cowboys surrendered four fewer points per game than the Panthers and they ranked 31st in the league in points allowed.
The Panthers need to chip away at their deficit from them and the rest of the league, but if they can make slow, consistent strides, they will slowly find their way out of the back of the pack.
