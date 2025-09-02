Carolina Panthers fortunately balked at Micah Parsons price after reported inquiry
The Carolina Panthers had a lot of trouble containing Micah Parsons last December when the two teams met, so they're very familiar with what he can do, even against a good offensive line. They also have maybe the biggest need in the NFL for edge rushing, so a trade would've made sense.
However, the cost a player of his caliber would've warranted, as well as the subsequent historic extension, was always going to be difficult to imagine Carolina affording. As it turns out, that was exactly the case, even though the Panthers did officially inquire about making the deal the Green Bay Packers ultimately did.
Panthers didn't want to meet Micah Parsons' astronomical price
What could the Panthers have parted with to get Micah Parsons? According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it was probably two first-round picks and Derrick Brown. Jerry Jones got a DT from Green Bay, so he was always intent on a run-stopping IDL in any trade package.
"I know the Carolina Panthers inquired," Fowler said on 105.3 The Fan this morning. "They did not make a formal offer, but they did inquire. So they were in talks. And we heard some whispers from league circles that Micah had interest in certain teams."
The reporter circled back, adding, "But Carolina did look into it, and Dallas would've had reason to look into that because of Derrick Brown—star defensive tackle. They were looking for those type of players, interior d-linemen. So they made some sense, but Carolina ultimately didn't wanna move Brown and didn't move on that."
That would've been a much better package than the one the Packers parted with. Kenny Clark is not on Derrick Brown's level, and the first-round picks the Panthers gave up are almost certainly going to be higher than the two the Packers traded.
It's a really good thing the Panthers didn't spring for this. Yes, an All-Pro-level edge is more valuable than an All-Pro-level IDL. However, Parsons signed a record extension after that, something the Panthers really can't afford right now.
And as of now, edge isn't the only hole on the roster. They still need a ton of defensive help, and the interior of the line would be in shambles once more. They'd also lose two mid to early first-round picks in the process, so they'd be cap-strapped like nobody's business, have no first-round picks, and a bad run defense once again.