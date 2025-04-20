Panthers linked to potential Pro Bowl WR trade with Eagles
The Carolina Panthers need to add weapons rather than subtract them, but that won't stop trade speculation from circling around wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Considering Thielen's age and the Panthers' timeline, he really doesn't fit on Carolina long term, and depending on what the Panthers do in the NFL Draft next week, it actually could make some sense for them to eventually move him.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox feels that Thielen could represent a potential trade candidate, and he thinks the Philadelphia Eagles make sense as a destination.
"Though Philly traded for Jahan Dotson last offseason, they're still searching for a reliable third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith," Knox wrote. "New Eagles passing game coordinator Parks Frazier also coached Thielen as Carolina's passing game coordinator in 2023."
Thielen is coming off of an injury-riddled 2024 campaign in which he caught 48 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. Clearly, the veteran is still productive, so he would absolutely comprise a great addition for a contending team.
The two-time Pro Bowler is also just a couple of seasons removed from finishing with over 1,000 yards, so while Thielen has declined a bit, the 34-year-old obviously has plenty left in the tank.
Here's the question, though: would the Panthers really want to trade Thielen and take away such a reliable weapon from Bryce Young?
Young is entering a pivotal third NFL season, and it would certainly behoove Carolina to place as many playmakers around him as possible. Perhaps the Panthers would consider jettisoning Thielen at the trade deadline if they are out of playoff contention, but it's probably a bit too soon to send him packing just yet.
