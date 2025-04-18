Panthers projected to make blockbuster trade with 49ers in 7-round NFL draft scenario
The whole world expects the Carolina Panthers to take Jalon Walker in the first round of next week's 2025 NFL draft. However, to hear the Panthers tell it they seem very much open to moving down from that eighth overall pick in Round 1. General manager Dan Morgan essentially told reporters earlier this week that the Panthers are open for business for teams that want to move up.
One recent scenario had Carolina moving down in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, who then used that 8th overall pick on superstar running back prospect Ashton Jeanty. In a new seven-round mock from CBS Sports, the Panthers instead make a blockbuster deal with the San Francisco 49ers, moving down to the 11th overall spot.
The Niners then use the 8th pick on Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, while the Panthers take Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart at 11.
"Carolina needs difference-makers on defense since trading away Brian Burns. The Panthers move back, pick up an extra Day 2 selection and still add a pass rusher with immense upside."
Upside is the name of the game with Stewart, who had underwhelming pass rush numbers in college. In 37 games with the Aggies he managed just 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss. Stewart is a hell of an athlete though - and it does occasionally pop out on film.
At the combine Stewart checked in at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds and wowed observers with his speed and explosiveness, posting a 4.59 forty, a 40" vertical and a 131" broad jump. Combined with a 91% percentile wingspan, some analysts were reminded of Panthers legend Julius Peppers, who went on to have a pretty decent career for himself and is now in the Hall of Fame.
That's a lofty comparison though for somebody who hasn't played a single snap in the NFL. Stewart would be considered a pretty risky pick by the Panthers - but if it paid off it would be a big step towards finally getting back to an even-average level on defense.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to huge trade with Eagles, but it would open a big hole
Dan Morgan sounds like he really wants Jalon Walker on the Panthers
Panthers-Raiders trade proposal lands proven $33 million wide receiver
NFL insider warns the Carolina Panthers not to draft Jalon Walker