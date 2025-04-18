Panthers predicted to draft 71-TD quarterback to develop behind Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers had quite the positive development in 2024 after former No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Bryce Young was able to bounce back after being benched during the season. Now, it's all about giving Young as much talent as possible in order to help him continue to grow and become the franchise signal-caller the Panthers hoped they were getting in 2023.
Behind Young, the Panthers have veteran Andy Dalton, who was wisely re-signed to a two-year, $8 million deal to serve as an insurance policy and mentor for Young. Despite having a solid quarterbacks room with Young and Dalton, The Sporting News' Bill Bender thinks the Panthers could add yet another signal-caller to the group, which also includes Jack Plummer, during the 2025 NFL draft.
That quarterback is Missouri product Brady Cook, who Bender has going to Carolina in the seventh round. Here's Bender's thoughts on adding Cook.
"Cook (6-2, 214) struggled through injuries as a senior at Missouri, but he was 20-5 as a starter for the Tigers in the SEC the last two seasons," Bender wrote. "He flashed at the NFL Scouting Combine with his athleticism among the few quarterbacks who worked out, but he will need to improve his accuracy to stick at the pro level. Cook had a 44.5% completion percentage on passes of 10 yards or more in 2024. He could battle Jack Plummer for the third spot with the Panthers."
There is at least some interest in Cook from the Panthers, as the team met with him at the East-West Shrine Bowl back in January, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reported.
Cook completed 65.9% of his passes for 9,215 yards, rushed for 1,262 yards and scored 71 total touchdowns (50 passing) during his collegiate career. Cook battled some injury issues early in his Missouri tenure but was able to stay healthy over the final three years.
"Overall, Cook’s success in the NFL will hinge on his ability to speed up his processing, refine his deep ball accuracy, and maintain consistency under duress," The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler wrote in his scouting report. "His skill set is one that teams could view as a reliable option in a quarterback room, but without consistent examples on tape despite the obvious skill set and modern day dual-threat ability (potential for red zone package early in his career), his path to becoming a full-time starter will require continued development."
It's pretty clear that Cook will need a ton of development if he's going to be successful in the NFL, but that would be fine for Carolina, who is currently set atop the depth chart.
With seventh-round picks being very hit-or-miss, regardless of the position taken, it wouldn't hurt for the Panthers to take a swing on Cook late in this year's draft.
Even if he doesn't make the roster, Cook can be stashed on the practice squad, where he can keep developing his game. And, who knows, maybe he'll be the next Brock Purdy, but even if he isn't, whiffing on a seventh-round pick won't hurt Carolina.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to huge trade with Eagles, but it would open a big hole
Dan Morgan sounds like he really wants Jalon Walker on the Panthers
Panthers-Raiders trade proposal lands proven $33 million wide receiver
NFL insider warns the Carolina Panthers not to draft Jalon Walker