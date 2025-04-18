Carolina Panthers among NFL teams using mock drafts in evaluations
You might be influencing the Carolina Panthers. If you publish a mock draft, there's a nonzero chance that yours ends up as part of the Panthers' pre-draft analysis. Some teams have utilized them to get as much data on players as they possibly can.
Of course, actual scouting and meetings with players are perhaps the biggest steps, but those mock drafts that seem to come out endlessly during this time of year do make their way into the process. The Athletic's Joe Person revealed as much.
He said that Eric Eager, the vice president of analytics for the Panthers, pulls from 20 media mock drafts to compile some data. Those mock drafts this year have primarily named Jalon Walker as the Panthers' pick, and that could end up being accurate for so many reasons. The report also stated that two other teams admitted to feeding 100 mocks into their databases.
This is valuable for a number of reasons. While they're so often wrong, these are mostly done by draft experts who've done a ton of work scouting the players. There's a reason Jalon Walker is pegged as the number eight pick so often.
Additionally, this is an excellent way to help get a clearer picture of who's going to be available. Sure, Travis Hunter would be an awesome pick, but there's no sense in scouting or expecting him to fall all the way to eight overall. The mock drafts help guide that.
The Panthers aren't going to be running a mock simulator on Thursday night to see who they should take, but they're taking every available bit of data to help them make the best possible decision that night.
