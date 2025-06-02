Panthers linked to impressive young defender who is amazingly still available
The Carolina Panthers have certainly worked hard at improving their defense this offseason, which was expected considering that the Panthers laid claim to the worst unit of all-time in 2024.
However, there are still some holes Carolina needs to fill, and perhaps the biggest issue remaining lies within its secondary.
The Panthers did sign Tre'von Moehrig in free agency, and they did add Lathan Ransom via the NFL draft, but they could absolutely use some more depth in their defensive backfield.
Most of the free-agent market has dried up, but there are still some intriguing pieces left, and Tyler Dragon of USA Today has identified one in particular for Carolina: safety Julian Blackmon.
"The Panthers' defense allowed a league-high 35 touchdown receptions and allowed a 105.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks," Dragon wrote. "Carolina needs to shore up its secondary if it wants to be competitive in 2025."
The fact that Blackmon — just 26 years old — is still out there is pretty surprising. While he isn't exactly Ed Reed, he has been a solid safety throughout his career and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 86 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended.
Blackmon has spent the first five years of his NFL tenure with the Indianapolis Colts and registered a 73.5 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus last season. He has shown significant improvement in that area the past couple of years and could be getting even better.
The former third-round pick could simply be looking for an opportunity at this stage, and the Panthers can definitely provide him with one.
