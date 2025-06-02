All Panthers

Panthers linked to impressive young defender who is amazingly still available

The Carolina Panthers have been connected to a rather intriguing young defender who is shockingly still without a team

Matthew Schmidt

Jul 27, 2013; Spartanburg, SC USA; A Carolina Panthers helmet lays on the field during training camp held at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2013; Spartanburg, SC USA; A Carolina Panthers helmet lays on the field during training camp held at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have certainly worked hard at improving their defense this offseason, which was expected considering that the Panthers laid claim to the worst unit of all-time in 2024.

However, there are still some holes Carolina needs to fill, and perhaps the biggest issue remaining lies within its secondary.

The Panthers did sign Tre'von Moehrig in free agency, and they did add Lathan Ransom via the NFL draft, but they could absolutely use some more depth in their defensive backfield.

Most of the free-agent market has dried up, but there are still some intriguing pieces left, and Tyler Dragon of USA Today has identified one in particular for Carolina: safety Julian Blackmon.

"The Panthers' defense allowed a league-high 35 touchdown receptions and allowed a 105.4 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks," Dragon wrote. "Carolina needs to shore up its secondary if it wants to be competitive in 2025."

The fact that Blackmon — just 26 years old — is still out there is pretty surprising. While he isn't exactly Ed Reed, he has been a solid safety throughout his career and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 86 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended.

Blackmon has spent the first five years of his NFL tenure with the Indianapolis Colts and registered a 73.5 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus last season. He has shown significant improvement in that area the past couple of years and could be getting even better.

The former third-round pick could simply be looking for an opportunity at this stage, and the Panthers can definitely provide him with one.

Julian Blackmon.
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) recovers a ball fumbled by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Frustrating Panthers defender could follow Jadeveon Clowney out door

Carolina Panthers June 1 salary cap space update for 2025 season

Panthers executive sees more than one role for rookie running back

Panthers predicted to pick ‘volcanic’ Clemson star in 2026 NFL draft

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.