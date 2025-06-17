Carolina Panthers linked to a rather peculiar weapon for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have definitely been hard at work trying to put more pieces around Bryce Young this offseason. Not only did they sign running back Rico Dowdle in free agency, but they also added wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. as well as tight end Mitchell Evans in the NFL draft.
However, there are some who feel that the Panthers may need to add some more experienced playmakers for Young, and Dean Jones of Cat Crave has made a rather peculiar suggestion: tight end Gerald Everett.
"It wouldn't cost the Panthers much to find out if Everett still had something left in the tank," Jones wrote. "At the very least, this would give the tight end room a boost during camp until [Tommy] Tremble is ready to return. [Ja'Tavion] Sanders is the main man, but getting an insurance policy seems feasible."
There was a time when Everett was actually a decent weapon. He posted over 50 catches in back-to-back campaigns with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 and 2023, but last year, he finished with just eight grabs for 36 yards as a member of the Chicago Bears.
Tremble is currently sidelined after undergoing back surgery, but to be honest, does Carolina really need to add another tight end? Sanders is an obvious breakout candidate, and Evans could be one of the more impressive Day 3 rookies of his class.
If Everett can regain his Chargers form, he could comprise a solid addition, but again, he probably wouldn't be able to get many touches with Sanders and Evans on the roster, and to be perfectly honest, if the Panthers do need him, then there is a problem.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers already predicted to cut ties with key offseason addition
Jaycee Horn loves to see big change from Panther QB Bryce Young
Panthers making progress in latest offseason NFL power rankings
Derrick Brown details harrowing comeback from major knee injury