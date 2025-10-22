Panthers land generational talent at key position in latest 2026 mock draft
The Carolina Panthers arguably still need a lot of things, including safety, tight end, edge rusher, and linebacker. Those are probably their top priorities for next offseason, despite some additions made at those spots recently. There are still major holes in need of talent infusion.
Safety is the least valuable position there, arguably. Edge rusher, given the Panthers' lackluster corps and the general importance of having an unblockable edge, is the most important, but if this mock draft that CBS Sports insider Mike Renner has dreamed up comes to be, it'd be really hard to complain.
Mock draft sends star safety Caleb Downs to Panthers
Caleb Downs is having a bit of a down year, but he remains the best safety in football, and he'll improve any team's back end. Few teams need that more than the Panthers, because the combination of Lathan Ransom (Downs' former teammate), Nick Scott, Demani Richardson, and Tre'von Moehrig isn't working out spectacularly.
In Mike Renner's mock, the Panthers had the seventh pick, which meant they missed out on top edge rushers Keldric Faulk and Rueben Bain Jr. Still, coming away with Downs would be a fantastic outcome for the Panthers.
"Downs may very well be the best player in the draft class regardless of position. Yes, safeties have been devalued, but that also makes the elite ones undervalued on their second contracts," Renner wrote. "Downs has allowed only 88 yards on 23 targets, and he has the most well-rounded game we've seen from a safety in some time."
The Ohio State safety would be an immediate addition to the secondary, and he'd provide actual decent pass coverage by the safeties. Currently, with Moehrig and Ransom featuring heavily, the safety position is more geared to stopping the run.
That has worked, but it's caused some issues in pass coverage. Bringing in Downs would balance things out a bit and give the Panthers someone they can rely on over the top. He's also an elite punt returner, so if the Panthers want to try him back there instead of Trevor Etienne, it wouldn't hurt, either.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from ugly road win over the Jets
Panthers get modest bump in power rankings for beating awful Jets
Takeaways from the Panthers’ uninspiring Week 7 win over the Jets
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes another baffling lineup decision