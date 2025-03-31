Panthers to hold joint practice with AFC North team first week of preseason
The annual NFL league meetings are taking place in Florida right now, and as usual these meetings are good for a couple of scoops. We just got word of a major bit of Carolina Panthers news, courtesy of Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. In this morning's media scrum Stefanski told reporters that the Browns will hold one joint practice with the Panthers in the first week of the preseason, according to Mary Kay Cabot.
The Browns finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record, but that shouldn't suggest they don't represent a challenge for the Panthers. If nothing else, Carolina's offensive tackles will be put to the test by Cleveland's superstar defensive end Myles Garrett, a former Defensive Player of the Year who's totaled over 100 career sacks and 200 quarterback hits.
Garrett might not be the only lethal edge threat that the Panthers would have to contend with, either. Recent reports suggest that the Browns intend to use their number two overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Penn State's Abdul Carter, the top-ranked edge rusher in this class.
Taylor Moton and Ickey Ekwonu are a solid stating tackle combo, but Garrett and Carter are in another league as far as pass rush threats go.
The Browns are also strong on the back end of their defense at cornerback as well as along their own offensive line. Where they're missing firepower is at quarterback, where they're being weighed down by the ghost of Deshaun Watson and his contract, which is easily the worst in NFL history. Kenny Pickett is now backing Watson up and might actually qualify as an upgrade, but it's a very low bar.
The Panthers held one joint practice with the New York Jets last year, which proved useful for at least a couple of young players who flashed. Bryce Young may have bombed in Weeks 1-2 but he looked really good against an elite Jets defense in that practice. Then-rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace also impressed, as he picked off Aaron Rodgers.
