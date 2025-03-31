Panthers predicted to trade for electric wide receiver and win NFC South as a result
The Carolina Panthers don't exactly have a strong wide receiver room. Sure, there's a good chance both Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker improve, giving them a better-than-expected trio of Adam Thielen and those two second-year players. That might not happen, and unless one of them morphs into a Pro Bowl wideout, there's not going to be a dominant WR1 on the roster.
There are still ways to address that seeming hole right now, though. The draft is coming up, and trades can happen at any moment. According to one insider, the latter could happen with Tyreek Hill, one of the best wide receivers in football. If they do get him, the insider believes Carolina could do big things.
Based on Hill's latest social media rant, Last Word on Sports' David Latham is reporting that a trade seems likely, and he's tabbed the Panthers as one of four potential landing spots. "The Carolina Panthers have a remarkably young group of wide receivers, and it wouldn’t hurt to add some experience to the room. Tyreek Hill and his off-field issues may not be the ideal mentor, but the trade candidate can still play," he said. "Bryce Young showed real promise down the stretch with these untested weapons, and a proven veteran like Hill could be enough to help Carolina win what should be a weak NFC South."
Adding Hill would presumably be very costly. He is under contract for two years, so it wouldn't be a rental. The draft capital Carolina would have to part with is probably too costly considering that this team still has so many holes on defense.
Plus, if they did trade for him, they'd have some major cap problems in the future. In 2026, Hill is slated to make just a hair under $30 million in salary. The Panthers don't have a ton of big contracts, but that's still a very high price to pay for a season of Hill. Right now, it doesn't look like Carolina can afford Hill in either sense, but the fit and need is still painfully obvious.
