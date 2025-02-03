Panthers should steer clear of this star pass rusher in free agency
The Carolina Panthers definitely need to add some pass-rushing help during the NFL offseason, as they finished with just 32 sacks this past year. That ranked toward the bottom of the league.
The Panthers have not truly recovered from losing Brian Burns last March, so they absolutely need to find an adequate replacement in the coming months.
Carolina has already been linked to some pass rushers in free agency, including Los Angeles Chargers superstar Khalil Mack.
But here's the thing: the Panthers should absolutely avoid Mack in free agency.
Why? Because Mack turns 34 years old later this month and already appears to be on the decline, as he managed only 39 tackles and six sacks in 2024.
By contrast, Mack racked up 74 tackles and 17 sacks a year ago, and aside from 2021 when he logged six sacks in seven games, Mack's 2024 sack total marked his lowest output since his rookie year back in 2014.
Yes, the nine-time Pro Bowler is still a good player, and he can absolutely help a contender. But the Panthers aren't contenders, and they don't exactly have a ton of cap space.
Carolina should be more focused on adding young talent—such as Azeez Ojulari or Dayo Odeyingbo, for example—rather than signing an aging player to a potentially bloated contract.
Heck, the Panthers could even find an answer in the NFL Draft, as there will be plenty of compelling edge-rushing options available in April.
Carolina needs to resist the urge to pursue Mack. It will be tempting due to how much cachet his name carries, but this isn't the same Khalil Mack from his Oakland Raiders days.
The Panthers should spend their money more wisely this offseason.
