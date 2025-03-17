Panthers oddly miss golden opportunity to steal talented pass rusher
The Carolina Panthers are in need of pass-rushing assistance, and to be fair, they did acquire a piece to help in that department by signing Pat Jones II in free agency.
However, the Panthers totaled just 32 sacks in 2024, so they need more than just Jones. That's why Azeez Ojulari represented a prime candidate to add to the roster.
Well, that isn't on the table any longer, as the edge rusher just signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
That contract is an absolute steal, and the fact that Carolina didn't make a more serious push for him if that was all it took is a bit of a head scratcher. It's possible that Ojulari simply took less money from the Super Bowl-winning Eagles, but it doesn't seem all that likely.
Did the Panthers really have an opportunity to add Ojulari? If so, they should be kicking themselves for not jumping on it, as he logged 28 tackles and six sacks in 11 games with the New York Giants this past season. He is also still just 24 years old.
Yes, Ojulari has definitely had his fair share of injury issues since entering the NFL in 2021, but when healthy, he is a very impressive player. He tallied 49 tackles and eight sacks during his rookie campaign, and while he has only played in 29 games since then, he has been effective when he has been on the field.
And again, $4 million for one season comes with very minimal risk. Carolina shouldn't have had any issues giving that to Ojulari if it were on the table.
Hopefully, the Panthers are able to bag an edge rusher in the NFL Draft next month. Either way, they may regret not snatching Ojulari at that bargain price.
