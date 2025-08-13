Panthers could be playoff team thanks to deep WR room, via NFL analyst
This isn’t breaking news. Every year there are new playoff teams in the National Football League. Recently, there has been quite a few clubs rebound from miserable campaigns to reach the postseason. A year ago, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders were playoff participants a season after finishing last in their respective divisions.
Bill Williamson of Yahoo! Sports has selected four teams that he believes will reach the playoffs in 2025 after finishing in either third or fourth place in their division this past season.
He broke his selections down to two tiers: Easy choices and out on a limb. In terms of the former, there’s the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, who finished 6-11 and 9-8, respectively, in 2024. As for those “out on a limb” choices” there are the New England Patriots (3-14 in ’24) and the Carolina Panthers.
NFL writer has Carolina Panthers playoff-bound in 2025
“Now, we’re getting a little more creative,” stated Williamson. “The Panthers went 5-12 in 2024 and 2-15 the season before. So, it would be a tad naive to just assume Dave Canales’ crew is certainly going to take a major leap and be a certain playoff team. Yet, we think it’s possible.
“Carolina played better toward the end of last season,” added Williamson, “and a big reason why was the play of young quarterback Bryce Young. He finished his second season strong after getting another chance after his stunning early-season benching. Look at the Panthers group of wide receivers. It’s strong and Young should continue to make strides in Year 3. Also, the NFC South is not strong. We can see the Panthers being one of the stories of the year this season and sneaking into the playoffs in 2025.”
It’s been quite a few years since the Panthers have been playoff bound. That would be 2017, when they were a wild card team and one of three clubs from the NFC South to reach the postseason. As for that wide receiver group, the newcomers included 2025 draft choices Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., and former Raiders’ Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. They join the likes of veterans Adam Thielen and David Moore, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, and last season’s undrafted surprise Jalen Coker.
All told, the Panthers’ passing attack could be much-improved this upcoming season, and that could lead to some very good things.
