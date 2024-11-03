Carolina Panthers trade rumors: AFC North giants calling about veteran WR
The ascension of Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette have the Carolina Panthers thinking about the present and dreaming of the future of their wide receiver room. The present includes a couple of veterans in David Moore, Jonathan Mingo, and Adam Thielen, although according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, one of that trio may be relocating ahead of Tuesday's 4 P.M. NFL trade deadline.
Schefter: Steelers have inquired about a trade for Adam Thielen
The NFL's preeminent insider has heard from multiple sources that the Steelers have been "making calls and checking on any and all available wide receivers before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, including the Jets' Mike Williams and the Panthers' Adam Thielen." The veteran wide out was impressive in his last game action, week three against the Las Vegas Raiders when he hauled in three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, but he's been nursing a hamstring injury for the last six weeks.
Moving Thielen at the deadline would make sense in both a roster construction and financial sense. Thielen's primary formation alignment in the slot is where rookie star Jalen Coker has thrived. As the Panthers continue to build for the future, playing Adam Thielen over the promising rookie talent would be unfathomable.
On the financial side, Thielen's contract is guaranteed for 2025, and the Panthers have no business paying a receiver that will be 35-years-old when next season kicks off. At this point Thielen isn't in the Panthers short or long-term plans, so extracting even a modicum of draft capital for the veteran would be a boon at the league's trade deadline.
Following Diontae Johnson's trade to the Baltimore Ravens and rummored interest in veterans Miles Sanders and Jadeveon Clowney, the Panthers have firmly placed an "open" sign on Mint Street. Carolina will be sellers in a bullish market for buyers, continuing to zig while others zag, and compounding the talent drain that has zapped the flailing franchise of talent.
