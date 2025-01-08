Panthers could poach risky star from hated rival in free agency
The Carolina Panthers don't exactly have a ton of cap room to utilize heading into NFL free agency, but they do have enough to land at least one star player.
The Panthers have a bunch of needs up and down their roster, but one of their most glaring holes is the wide receiver position, where they must add some more weapons for Bryce Young.
Carolina currently has Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker occupying the top three spots on the depth chart. Thielen is weighing retirement and could be cut, and both Legette and Coker—while young and talented—are very unproven.
As a result, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has labeled the Panthers as the best potential destination for Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Chris Godwin in free agency, noting Godwin's familiarity with head coach Dave Canales.
"Carolina is the most logical landing spot for Godwin," Knox wrote. "Bryce Young showed himself to be the playmaker whom the Panthers thought they were drafting first overall in 2023, so it's now time for them to strengthen his supporting cast. Panthers head coach Dave Canales coached Godwin as Tampa's offensive coordinator in 2023."
Here's the thing: Godwin would be a risky addition.
The 28-year-old played in just seven games this past season due to a dislocated ankle he suffered in October. The injury required surgery, so Godwin's future is certainly in question.
When healthy, though, there is no denying Godwin's talent.
The Penn State product entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017, and while he has only made one Pro Bowl, he has logged five 1,000-yard campaigns and was on track to record another one this year before being sidelined.
Due to Godwin's injury, the Panthers may actually be able to land him on an affordable deal (relatively speaking), so it will be interesting to see if Carolina makes a serious push for the wide out.
