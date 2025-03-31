Panthers predicted to land powerful WR who dominated Travis Hunter
The Carolina Panthers have yet to make any additions to help Bryce Young in the aerial attack, so that's probably coming in the NFL Draft.
The thing is, the Panthers seem to be leaning toward defense in the first round, meaning that they may have to wait until Day 2 to start considering wide receivers.
Well, Brentley Weissman of Pro Football Network has identified a massive sleeper target for Carolina in the second round and is predicting the Panthers to select Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor with the 57th overall pick.
"Carolina has made small steps in improving its receiver room, and it has to hope that last year’s first-round pick, Xavier Legette, continues to develop," Weissman wrote. "Even with Legette in the fold, adding another playmaker should be a priority for Carolina. Elic Ayomanor has excellent hands and ball skills and is physical at the catch point."
Ayomanor caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns during his final season at Stanford, and at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he has very good size to go along with terrific speed and athleticism.
The 21-year-old burst onto the scene in 2023, when he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six scores. His most impressive performance came against Colorado in October of that year, when he snared 13 balls for 294 yards and three touchdowns while mostly being defended by Travis Hunter.
Ayomanor seems to have the talent and archetype to potentially develop into a No. 1 receiver on the NFL level, so the Panthers would absolutely be wise to nab him in Round 2.
