Carolina Panthers predicted to land huge upgrade at linebacker in 2025 NFL free agency
The Carolina Panthers had an abysmal defense last year. They ended up allowing more points than any team in the history of the NFL. There are holes everywhere, but linebacker was one that proved to be troublesome.
Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace were serviceable when they were on the field, but the depth behind them was pretty awful. The Panthers have had their best defenses when they starred multiple good linebackers, and the latest free agency prediction suggests that they're going to aim for that again.
Panthers predicted to make splash on Zack Baun
Zack Baun figures to be one of the most sought-after defenders in free agency. He's in the midst of a dominant year with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers have been linked to him before, and Yardbarker believes they definitely should target him.
"Carolina’s defense ended the season as the team’s biggest liability, and it needs a QB in the middle of the field to man the unit. Baun signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles and became a first-team All-Pro, making him the best option to begin a defensive turnaround," they said.
This could also prompt a shift in defensive philosophy. They currently run a 3-4 under Ejiro Evero, who is coming back in 2025. The addition of Baun alongside Wallace and Jewell could prompt a switch to 4-3, which utilizes three interior linebackers instead of two.
They could also push someone to the bench, although neither Jewell nor Wallace was bad enough to warrant that. It could just be as simple as improving the starting defense and ensuring that the backups aren't threadbare like they were in 2024. Signing Baun could do both.
