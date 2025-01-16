Jaycee Horn's future plans showcase the culture that's being built in Carolina
Jaycee Horn has said many times, including again today, that he wants to stay with the Carolina Panthers. He's under contract for one more season after the Panthers picked up his club option, but he'll hit free agency after next season. He doesn't want to leave, though.
GM Dan Morgan said that he also wants to keep Horn around for the long run. Horn was one of the better defensive players last year, and the front office wants him to stick around. That's not surprising, but what is surprising is that Horn feels the same.
His desire to stay here proves that Dave Canales and company are building a rock-solid culture. Things are trending in the right direction, and Horn wants to be around for that.
Jaycee Horn's proclamation showcases how far the Panthers have come
Jaycee Horn said he wants to stay loyal to the Panthers. He admitted that he's seen the team struggle but that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. He can see it, and he's not interested in jumping ship before they collectively reach it.
The Panthers have gone 19-49 since Horn's rookie season in 2021. Horn has missed plenty of games with injury since then, but the fact of the matter remains: this has not been a good team in Horn's entire history with them.
He was also part of the worst defense in NFL history last year. By points allowed, no team in the history of the sport was worse. Having that 17th game helps, but it was a dismal unit and Horn was a leader on it.
Neither of those things should inspire Horn. Many players wouldn't publicly express at every chance that they want to stick around for a very long time. This is and has been a bad team, but Horn believes in what Dave Canales, Dan Morgan, and the rest of the team are doing. That speaks volumes given the mountain of reasons Horn should look elsewhere.
On the open market, he'd have plenty of suitors. This is a shutdown corner coming off his rookie contract, and the major injury struggles may be behind him. Any team could use him, but he doesn't want any team. He wants the Panthers.
